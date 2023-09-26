'He thrived in the limelight, but home was his comfort zone'

'I miss Dad walking up the stairs after returning home from work and calling out my name.'

IMAGE: Dev Anand and Hema Malini in Johnny Mera Naam.

Dev Anand would have turned 100 today, September 26, 2023.

His movies, his music and his mannerisms are etched in our hearts, and we salute the man who gave us so many cine memories to cherish.

We continue our special series on Devsaab with this rare interview with his daughter Devina.

She carries her father's name in hers, yet Devina is very different from him. While the late movie legend thrived in the spotlight, she has, by choice, led a low-profile life, and by her own admission, likes her privacy.

On the occasion of his birth centenary, Devina agreed to an interview on the man who ruled Hindi cinema for over six decades, giving us several cult classics like Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Guide, Jewel Thief, Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Speaking to Rediff.com Senior Contributor, Roshmila Bhattacharya, Devina reveals, "I had two long braids throughout my childhood. My papa used my brother Suneil and my looks for the young siblings (Prashant and Jasbir) in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. That song at the beginning of the film, Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, always strikes a chord."

Your father was undoubtedly the youngest actor in Indian cinema, even at 80-plus.

Yes, even in his 80s, dad was like how everyone remembers him to be -- full of positive energy and excited about his next project.

A few months before he passed away, he was juggling with five different film projects, including the Hare Rama Hare Krishna sequel. Did he discuss any of them with you?

Yes, dad would discuss his ideas with us.

I feel he would be the only one to do justice to a sequel of such an iconic film today.

IMAGE: Dev Anand with Nutan in Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

Which is your favourite Dev Anand film?

It's too difficult to choose a favourite film.

I love many from the black-and-white era, and of course, the cult classics, Guide and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

IMAGE: Satyajeet and Baby Guddi in the song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Does any film bring back a special memory from a visit to the set or because a character struck a chord with you?

I had two long braids throughout my childhood -- my papa used my brother Suneil and my looks for the young siblings (Prashant and Jasbir) in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

That song at the beginning of the film, Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, always strikes a chord.

What are your earliest memories of your father? When did you realise that he was famous?

I remember papa coming to visit my brother and me in boarding school.

All the staff members -- from the kitchen staff to the watchmen and the teachers -- came rushing out to see him.

I felt quite embarrassed in the moment, but proud when I think back today.

IMAGE: Dev Anand in Jewel Thief.

Did you share any interests in common?

I definitely get my love of the outdoors and the mountains from my dad.

Was the Dev Anand we saw, the trend-setting extrovert, any different from the dad you knew?

He definitely thrived in the limelight, but it was clear that home was his comfort zone where he could just be.

What is it that you liked best about him as an actor and a director?

He had an amazing ability to be able to exude so much charm on screen, and so effortlessly at the same time.

IMAGE: Dev Anand with brothers Vijay Anand and Chetan Anand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Anand/X

Any memories of him with your uncles, Chetan Anand and Vijay Anand…

Dad was so close to his brothers, also because of their unified love for the craft.

I respect both my uncles' work. Some of their greatest films were the ones they worked on together.

Your father was planning to write a sequel to his best-selling memoir, Romancing with Life. Ever wanted to write a book on him?

We have so many lovely memories and stories with him which perhaps one day we might be able to compile together.

My grandson Kai reminds me of my dad. He looks so much like him.

My daughter Gina keeps telling her kids stories of their amazing great granddad.

IMAGE: Dev Anand with his wife Kalpana Karthik arrange flowers at their Bombay home in the 1950s. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Anand/X

On his birth centenary, September 26, are you planning something special in Devsaab's memory?

We are planning to listen to some of the great Navketan songs.

And have a small family dinner at home.

What is it that you miss most when you remember your father today?

Dad walking up the stairs after returning home from work and calling out my name.