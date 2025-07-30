HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Malaika's Night Out With...

Malaika's Night Out With...

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 11:54 IST

x

Bollywood ladies enjoyed the spotlight at the ET Inspiring Women Leaders Conclave And Awards 2025 in Mumbai, and they dazzled on the red carpet.

Malaika Arora enhances her simple look with red lips.

What caught everyone's attention was her warm hug with Rupaly Ganguly at the event.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Harleen Sethi.

 

Richa Chadha.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Aditi Govitrikar.

 

Shefali Shah.

 

Lillete Dubey.

 

Jonita Gandhi.

 

Deanne Pandey, Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday's proud mum.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Read This Smriti Irani Interview?
Read This Smriti Irani Interview?
Saiyaara Inspires More Romance In August
Saiyaara Inspires More Romance In August
'Acting Is Not For Me'
'Acting Is Not For Me'
War 2's Telugu Rights Sold For...
War 2's Telugu Rights Sold For...
9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT
9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

9 Countries That Smoke The Most

webstory image 3

Realme Launches 15 Series 5G In India

VIDEOS

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply0:47

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply

Was Op Sindoor decisive- Chidambaram says time will tell3:22

Was Op Sindoor decisive- Chidambaram says time will tell

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS1:12

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD