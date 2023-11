Tara Glows At Apurva Screening

Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous at a screening of her new film Apurva in Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria has an author-backed role of a regular girl-next-door who gets kidnapped in Apurva.

Dhairya Karwa plays Tara's fiancé.

Abhishek Banerjee takes on an evil role as one of Apurva's kidnappers.

Tara with Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Arjun Kapoor acted with Tara in Ek Villain Returns.

Tara greets Uma and movie legend rem Chopra.

Jawaan Director Atlee and wife Priya.

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

Sooraj Pancholi.

Wardha Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Anees Bazmee.

Badshah.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar