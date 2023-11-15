Bollywood's Best Dressed Diwali Star? VOTE!

Fashion was at an all-time high this Diwali, as film folk took out their most glamorous outfits and made a splash at the numerous parties in town.

It's always tough to choose the best dressed, since *everyone* got it right this year but we do make an effort here.

Take a look at Diwali's best dressed stars and vote for your favourites.

Kriti Sanon kicked off the parties looking like a blue butterfly (taking off after her production house named, yes, you guessed it, Blue Butterfly Films) as she rocked a Manish Malhotra sari in the designer's Diwali party.

Like Kriti's look? VOTE!

Sanya Malhotra carried off Manish Malhotra's pink-hued sari perfectly.

Like Sanya's look? VOTE!

We didn't see Shraddha Kapoor in too many parties this festive season but she's hardly getting the blues.

Like Shraddha's look? VOTE!

Shilpa Shetty makes heads turn at her own party.

Like Shilpa's look? VOTE!

Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in a Mahima Mahajan leyenga, as she attends Ramesh Taurani's party.

Like Nushrratt's look? VOTE!

Ananya Panday looks like sunshine, as she steps out to party after buying a house.

Like Ananya's look? VOTE!

Janhvi Kapoor goes for gold in this Manish Malhotra creation at his party.

Like Janhvi's look? VOTE!

Bhumi Pednekar can carry off the colour to blinding effect too.

Like Bhumi's look? VOTE!

Just *any* colour can suit Sharvari, and she knows it.

Like Sharvari's look? VOTE!

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia look made for each other as they complement each other in style.

Like Vijay-Tamannaah's look? VOTE!

Here's another couple who know how to weave fashion magic: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Like Kiara-Sidharth's look? VOTE!

When Disha Patani wears a sari, you can't look away.

The actor enhances Ohaila Khan couture at Ekta Kapoor's party.

Like Disha's look? VOTE!

Why should girls have all the fun?

Karan Johar enjoys his Sabyasachi moment at Sara Ali Khan's party.

Like Karan's look? VOTE! Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar