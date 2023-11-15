Bollywood's Beautiful Diwali Moments

Just how did Bollywood celebrate Diwali?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari devours homemade Diwali goodies.

'From stuffing my face with फराळ to stuffing my lehenga in the car..off to a pretty good Diwali,' she tells us.

The actor has been attending the Diwali parties looking like a wow!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag lights diyas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shows off the pretty rangoli at his home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan perform pooja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi dresses up traditionally.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

The Devgn men are twinning with each other.

Ajay Devgn shares a picture with son Yug and nephews Daanish and Aaman Devgan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys a 'Diwali sandwich' with her cousins in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shares a beautiful picture clicked by Kabir Khan's daughter Sairah Kabir and writes, 'The night that started well.. well, well! Wanted to wear gold. Kanu sent me this beautiful @raw_mango tissue. Styled myself with the gorgeous @curiocottagejewelry & did my hair make up. Gajra for the win always!'

'At @minimathur's beautiful terrace clicked by @sairahkabir PS: please don't ask lipstick shades. There are 5 in there. Thank you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Dr Sriram Nene, Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit make memories with music legend Asha Bhosle.

'A moment captured in a photograph is a moment that will never fade! Ashaji is so inspirational and eternal. Madhuri is so beautiful! Men in this pic have to make an effort to look good. Thank you #DrNene for your long arms and special skill for taking a perfect selfie! Jackie and I know in our hearts that in few years time this pic will be referred as rare. Sikandar is just lucky to be part of this pic! Jai Ho!' writes Anupam Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini celebrates Bhai Dooj with her brother and writes, 'Bhai Dooj today! Celebrate your relationships with your loved siblings and make this a memorable day! Here I am with both my brothers, Kannan and Jagannath, my two pillars of strength who have always stood by me through thick and thin! I always pray for their wellbeing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan give some advice: 'दिये जलाओ पर लोगों के बीच आग ना लगाओ.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur gets a detox head massage by her nani