Jaadugar To Jane Austen: On OTT This Week

From jaadugars to Jane Austen, OTT offerings this week are as eclectic as it gets, says Sukanya Verma.
Jaadugar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
When Jitendra Kumar's small-town jaadugar is forced to lead a football team for the sake of the woman he wishes to marry, he'll need all the magic to win.
Veetla Vishesham
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A middle-aged couple discover they are expecting a baby much to the embarrassment of their grownup son in this remake of Bollywood's Badhaai Ho.
Shoorveer
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A daredevil elite team is assigned the task of taking down threats against India in a mission that's trickier than they anticipated in this series starring Makarand Deshpande, Regina Cassandra and Manish Chaudhari.
Cmon Cmon
Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
Mike Mills' black and white drama chronicles the experiences and emotions of a radio journalist and his nine-year-old nephew as they bond over a cross-country work trip.
The Sea Beast
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
From the makers of Moana comes another seafaring animation adventure where an orphan girl and monster hunter become unlikely companions of an action-packed journey into uncharted waters.
Black Bird
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
A six-episode miniseries created by author Dennis Lehane, Black Bird tells the true story of convict James Keene, who was offered freedom in exchange of getting a confession out of an inmate suspected of serial killing. Also, watch Ray Liotta in his final television role as Keene's father, Big Jim.
Maa Neella Tank
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Worried by his son's desperation over his missing sweetheart, a village chief orders a cop to look into her whereabouts in the eight-part series.
Uncharted
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Treasure hunts, heists, action, adventure, the works, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg deliver by the dozen in this movie inspired by a video game of the same name.
Kolkatar Harry
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
How much can magic tricks and storytelling help a carpool driver and Harry Potter fanboy in face of unemployment? Kolkatar Harry finds out.
Persuasion
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Jane Austen's posthumously published novel centred around Anne Elliot's romantic dilemma comes to life in Dakota Johnson's contemporary spunk.
Janhit Mein Jaari
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Nushrratt Bharuccha conveys the taboos and challenges of a woman selling condoms in small-town India.
Nobody
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk plays a seemingly meek family guy pushed to the edge after thieves break into his house and awaken his dormant beast. Action buffs are certain to have fun, fun, fun.
The Old Man
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
Thomas Perry's novel turns into a five-part mini-series starring the ever-so-solid Jeff Bridges as an ex-CIA agent on the run.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Everyone's favourite Panda and Dragon Warrior Po is back in a brand new Kung Fu Panda spin-off series where he teams up with a knight in their mission to retrieve magical weapons.