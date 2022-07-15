Jaadugar To Jane Austen: On OTT This Week

To Jane Austen: On OTT This Week

From jaadugars to Jane Austen, OTT offerings this week are as eclectic as it gets, says Sukanya Verma.

Jaadugar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

When Jitendra Kumar's small-town jaadugar is forced to lead a football team for the sake of the woman he wishes to marry, he'll need all the magic to win.

Veetla Vishesham

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A middle-aged couple discover they are expecting a baby much to the embarrassment of their grownup son in this remake of Bollywood's Badhaai Ho.

Shoorveer

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A daredevil elite team is assigned the task of taking down threats against India in a mission that's trickier than they anticipated in this series starring Makarand Deshpande, Regina Cassandra and Manish Chaudhari.

Cmon Cmon

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Mike Mills' black and white drama chronicles the experiences and emotions of a radio journalist and his nine-year-old nephew as they bond over a cross-country work trip.

The Sea Beast

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

From the makers of Moana comes another seafaring animation adventure where an orphan girl and monster hunter become unlikely companions of an action-packed journey into uncharted waters.

Black Bird

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A six-episode miniseries created by author Dennis Lehane, Black Bird tells the true story of convict James Keene, who was offered freedom in exchange of getting a confession out of an inmate suspected of serial killing. Also, watch Ray Liotta in his final television role as Keene's father, Big Jim.

Maa Neella Tank

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Worried by his son's desperation over his missing sweetheart, a village chief orders a cop to look into her whereabouts in the eight-part series.

Uncharted

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Treasure hunts, heists, action, adventure, the works, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg deliver by the dozen in this movie inspired by a video game of the same name.

Kolkatar Harry

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

How much can magic tricks and storytelling help a carpool driver and Harry Potter fanboy in face of unemployment? Kolkatar Harry finds out.

Persuasion

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jane Austen's posthumously published novel centred around Anne Elliot's romantic dilemma comes to life in Dakota Johnson's contemporary spunk.

Janhit Mein Jaari

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Nushrratt Bharuccha conveys the taboos and challenges of a woman selling condoms in small-town India.

Nobody

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk plays a seemingly meek family guy pushed to the edge after thieves break into his house and awaken his dormant beast. Action buffs are certain to have fun, fun, fun.

The Old Man

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Thomas Perry's novel turns into a five-part mini-series starring the ever-so-solid Jeff Bridges as an ex-CIA agent on the run.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Everyone's favourite Panda and Dragon Warrior Po is back in a brand new Kung Fu Panda spin-off series where he teams up with a knight in their mission to retrieve magical weapons.