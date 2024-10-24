'Vidyaji jokes around and her laughter is infectious.'

'Madhuri ma'am is a legend. To get the opportunity to work with her was a big deal for me.'

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Vidya Balan's laugh is infectious and Madhuri Dixit Nene is a legend, says Kartik Aaryan describing his experience of working with the two actors in the horror comedy,Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik is reprising his role of Rooh Baba from the second part.

Vidya, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original film by Priyadarshan in 2007, returns to the franchise.

Madhuri is the new addition to the franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.

"We hit it off so well that nothing was intimidating. I felt I was meeting my friends. Vidyaji is fun-loving, she jokes around and her laughter is infectious. Even I laugh so loud. So if we both laughed loudly, everyone on set would wonder what is happening. It was a different atmosphere when we were shooting," Kartik says.

The actor said there was no pressure while working with the two actors.

"I always wanted to work with Madhuri ma'am. I've enjoyed her work, she is a legend. To get the opportunity to work with her was a big deal for me. I loved the fact that I got this opportunity," he said.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The 2007 film, which was a psychological thriller, was rebooted in 2022 as a horror story.

Asked if Kartik would like to collaborate with Akshay Kumar as well, the star of the original film, he said that decision rests with Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar.

"He's great with comedies. I like comedies too, so agar kaam karne ka mauka mile toh (if we get a chance to work together), I think we should do a comedy together."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to hit theatres on November 1, will be an entertaining film, he said.

"With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, there are lots of expectations. It's the opposite of what happened during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We are confident about our subject and film. I can guarantee that it's going to be an entertaining film. I hope lots and lots of people go and watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with their families this Diwali," Kartik said.

The actor has teamed up with Anurag Basu next for an untitled romance drama.

"I'm super excited to be working with him. Working under his direction will be magical. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Dada," Kartik said.

The actor's last theatrical release Chandu Champion did not do well at the box office despite good reviews, but he says he is proud of his work in the Kabir Khan directorial.

He played the role of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the sports drama.

"Sometimes you have to identify what kind of result a film will bring. I'm proud of Chandu Champion, the way people talk about the film is unreal. I feel lucky and privileged that I got an opportunity to be a part of the film and play the role of Murlikant Petkarji. I love that film, and I've given my everything towards that role and it will always be special to me."