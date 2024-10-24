News
Home  » Movies » Have You Seen Triptii's Favourite Pic?

Have You Seen Triptii's Favourite Pic?

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 24, 2024 08:59 IST
Taapsee wants to stop time... Shalini in Kerala... Alia shares throwback pictures...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri gives us a peek into her favourite picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is 'stopping time and soaking it all in.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey takes in the sunset in Palakkad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a throwback selfie from Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor had joined her in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tana/Instagram

Karishma Tana smoulders! 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur has a 'BAD - MICHAEL JACKSON 2:06 kinda morning.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain's WOW photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone poses with Nisha, Noah and Asher and writes, 'Work or no work... mothers are always mothering! And here's why she is dressed like a bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul enjoys the tropical life in Bali with husband Jagat Desai and son Ilai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'What If We Go Back A Few Hundred Years?'

'What If We Go Back A Few Hundred Years?'

Kiara-Sidharth Light Up A Diwali Party

Kiara-Sidharth Light Up A Diwali Party

