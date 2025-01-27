'Your vibrancy, your grace, your diversity, and the stories embedded in your soil -- forever in love and awe of you, my beautiful India.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, who is shooting for Border 2 at the Babina cantonment in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, writes, 'On this Republic Day, let's celebrate the strength of our unity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan salutes the National Flag and says, 'This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come.

'Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is 'Honouring the spirit of democracy and freedom! Here's to unity, heritage, and pride of being an Indian. Happy 76th Republic Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati hai -- Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan. Happy Republic Day!' hails Shilpa Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'One Nation, Countless Dreams! Proud to be an Indian, today & always! Happy Republic Day', wishes Nushrratt Bharruccha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna with the Tricolour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Your vibrancy, your grace, your diversity, and the stories embedded in your soil -- forever in love and awe of you, my beautiful India. Ma Tujhe Salaam,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajapyee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee feels, 'The energy of Republic Day is unmatched, it fills you with pride and purpose no matter where you are. #HappyRepublicDay everyone Jai Hind!'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood shares a picture of his meeting with Border Security Force troops.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Angad Bedi shares a throwback picture from 2023 when he won a gold medal in the 400 metre race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman runs with the Tricolour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'Happy Republic Day! Throwback to this really special moment. The trailer launch of Taaza Khabar 2 at India Gate,' Shriya Pilgaonkar lets us know.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra, also at India Gate, writes, 'Happy 76th Replublic Day to all the Indians celebrating! May we solemnly swear to adopt Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity that makes India a Sovereign Democratic Republic! Jai Hind! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a video and writes, 'Here's to celebrating the colours, cultures, and dreams that make our country truly extraordinary! Happy Republic Day मेरा भारत महान.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com