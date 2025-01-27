HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Ma Tujhe Salaam'

'Ma Tujhe Salaam'

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 14:00 IST

x

'Your vibrancy, your grace, your diversity, and the stories embedded in your soil -- forever in love and awe of you, my beautiful India.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, who is shooting for Border 2 at the Babina cantonment in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, writes, 'On this Republic Day, let's celebrate the strength of our unity.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan salutes the National Flag and says, 'This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come.

'Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is 'Honouring the spirit of democracy and freedom! Here's to unity, heritage, and pride of being an Indian. Happy 76th Republic Day!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati hai -- Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan. Happy Republic Day!' hails Shilpa Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'One Nation, Countless Dreams! Proud to be an Indian, today & always! Happy Republic Day', wishes Nushrratt Bharruccha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna with the Tricolour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Your vibrancy, your grace, your diversity, and the stories embedded in your soil -- forever in love and awe of you, my beautiful India. Ma Tujhe Salaam,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajapyee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee feels, 'The energy of Republic Day is unmatched, it fills you with pride and purpose no matter where you are. #HappyRepublicDay everyone Jai Hind!'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood shares a picture of his meeting with Border Security Force troops.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Angad Bedi shares a throwback picture from 2023 when he won a gold medal in the 400 metre race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman runs with the Tricolour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'Happy Republic Day! Throwback to this really special moment. The trailer launch of Taaza Khabar 2 at India Gate,' Shriya Pilgaonkar lets us know.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra, also at India Gate, writes, 'Happy 76th Replublic Day to all the Indians celebrating! May we solemnly swear to adopt Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity that makes India a Sovereign Democratic Republic! Jai Hind! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a video and writes, 'Here's to celebrating the colours, cultures, and dreams that make our country truly extraordinary! Happy Republic Day मेरा भारत महान.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade
The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade
In a first, performers cover the entire Kartavya Path
In a first, performers cover the entire Kartavya Path
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity
76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs after Trump's tariff call3:52

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs...

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for Mahakumbh1:14

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj3:10

Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD