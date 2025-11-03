'Love You, Baazigar O Baazigar'

'60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan preferred a quiet 60th celebration on November 2, even as fans thronged his Mumbai residence, hoping for a lucky glimpse.

Khan was tucked away at his Alibaug home, enjoying a private party with close friends.

'Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude... and those of you I couldn't meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u,' Khan posted later, with a video of him meeting an auditorium full of lucky fans.

There was another party on social media, as Khan's friends and colleagues wished him warmly, and penned happy memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol: 'Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day! Don't count the candles.... Here's to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/X

Akshay Kumar shares a throwback picture with SRK and writes, 'Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan posts a picture from Alibaug: 'Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar posts a video of Shah Rukh, caught in his many cinematic moments, and writes, 'Bhai... the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star...it makes you an emotion...an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day!

'I love you so much Bhai... thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I...Always and forever...Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty shares a video of her pictures with SRK, and writes, 'Here's to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always! Love you, Baazigar O Baazigar.'

Riteish Deshmukh posts, 'To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest @iamsrk..Shah Bhai I wish you best of health, happiness and life filled with love and blockbusters -- you have a special place in your hearts -- keep beating, keep inspiring!!! I love you!!!! Have a fantastic birthday!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mehta/Instagram

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Entertainment, pens his own SRK experience: 'I don't remember the first time I met Shah Rukh, he was just always there. On sets, in screening rooms, during moments that felt big and moments that didn't. But it was during Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, my first production with him, that I truly saw the quiet strength he brings.. how just having him around makes things feel like they'll be okay.

'Over the years, I've learned so much just by watching him, his grace, humility, and relentless passion for cinema. To say he is a superstar doesn't cut it... He's the heartbeat of this industry.

'So much of how we work and dream today is because of the path he paved. There's an enigma to him that's both magnetic and deeply human. He has the rare ability to make you feel seen, even in a crowd.'

