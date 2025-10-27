'What Makes Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan?'

'It is his understanding of the human condition, fostered by the loss he experienced so early in his life.'

Rediff celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday on November 2 with a special series that introduces us to the man behind the superstar.

IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her first impressions of her Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Shah Rukh Khan and tells Rediff Senior Contributor, Roshmila Bhattacharya, "I could sense a lot of angst and pain in this man that was so strong you could slice through it with a knife."

"It gave a depth to his character, and a maturity beyond his years to his thoughts. Also, I could see the fire in him, a surging energy and an insatiable hunger to make things happen and change his life."

'Shah Rukh was always around to offer his hand'

IMAGE: Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

My first meeting with Shah Rukh was at Kundan Shah's (writer-director, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) office when I had gone there for an audition.

He was there with Shahnaz Lalarukh, and having heard that he was married, I asked her if she was his wife.

She shook her head, saying, 'No, I'm his sister.'

I met Gauri, his wife, on the first day of the shoot in Goa and was instantly transfixed by her sparkling eyes; you could spot the dazzle from miles away.

Getting back to Shah Rukh, I had seen an interview of his in which he had spoken about losing his parents (Meer Mohammed Taj Khan and Lateef Fatima).

I was very young myself, but I still empathised with his loss -- a double blow at that -- at such a young age.

I thought it was tragic and after meeting Shah Rukh, I realised that the tragedy had shaped his personality.

I could sense a lot of angst and pain in this man that was so strong you could slice through it with a knife.

It gave a depth to his character, and a maturity beyond his years to his thoughts.

Also, I could see the fire in him, a surging energy and an insatiable hunger to make things happen and change his life.

Shah Rukh had already been confirmed to play Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa while I was being auditioned for the role of Anna and we read a few scenes together.

After 30 years, I can't remember which ones they were, but I do recall that during one of the auditions, they made me run on the rocks.

Being a typical Mumbai girl, I was paranoid of slipping and falling on the rocks.

Shah Rukh, who is extremely courteous with women, was always around to offer his hand.

'I've never thought of Sunil as a loser, he's a survivor'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Shashi Sahay and Anjan Srivastav in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

We had a long outdoor shoot in Goa and I complained a lot about how hot it was.

I was the only one cribbing, Shah Rukh and Ashutosh (Gowariker, who plays Sunil's friend Imran) were cool.

Even during rehearsals, he was effortless while I would be crying.

Honestly, I was only happy when we were playing volleyball in the swimming pool.

While filming the song Anna Mere Pyar Ko Tum, I was supposed to push him several times.

Back then, I was this nazuk kudi. He was heavier than me and Farah (Khan, choreographer) was really exasperated with me for acting like a delicate darling.

Unlike a regular hero, Shah Rukh doesn't get the girl at end of this film, but I have never thought of Sunil as a loser.

He is a smartass, a survivor, like Shah Rukh himself who would go all out to reach the top.

Even back then, Shah Rukh was a star and endeared his character to the audience.

Sunil lies, several times, to woo Anna and almost wins her in the end.

But then, he realises that her heart belongs to Deepak Tijori's Chris and reunites the two.

After they get married, he quickly moves to another girl, but I think, deep down, he would be hoping for a crack in Anna and Chris's marriage so he could enter her life again.

(Laughs) Maybe he would even engineer the crack himself.

''The first time I saw the film, I fought with Kundan Shah'

IMAGE: Kurush Deboo, Deepak Tijori, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Lakhia in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

I had already moved away from showbiz by the time Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa released on February 25, 1994, so I didn't enjoy its success as much as I could have.

For Shah Rukh, it was a high. He won two Filmfare Awards that year, Best Actor (Popular) for Baazigar and Best Actor (Critics) for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (the film also won the Best Film (Critics) award).

The first time I saw the film, I fought with Kundan Shah.

I thought he had made me look really ugly on screen.

Of course, he laughed while I cried.

It's beautiful that 30 years later, the film remains in people's memories.

''So, what makes Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan?'

IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan.

Shah Rukh and I have met many times over the years, but we have never discussed our only film together nor any of my other films or his.

I really enjoyed his performance in three films.

In Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades, he was so earnest as Mohan Bhargava, the NRI from the US, who comes to India and reconnects with his roots.

He was exceptional in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan as well, playing Rizwan Khan who is mentally challenged with so much of empathy and sincerity that I honestly believe he almost became the character himself.

When I saw the film, it really tugged at my heart strings; he did not get his due for this performance.

I also loved him in Don, his understanding of the character was so amazing that again. I thought he subconsciously became him and that this transmitted to the audience.

So, what makes Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan?

I think it is his understanding of the human condition, fostered by the loss he experienced so early in his life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff