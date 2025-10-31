HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The King Khan Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
October 31, 2025 10:04 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Shah Rukh Khan.

Armed with a smile to die for and dreams larger than life, a boy from Delhi set foot in Mumbai and made it home -- one of the city's most landmark addresses.

Shah Rukh Khan, naam toh suna hoga?

His mention lights up screens, wins millions of hearts and sends his fans across the globe and outside Mannat's towering balcony in a tizzy.

The King of romance, charm and free flowing wit turns Senior Citizen on November 2. And we are celebrating the dimpled superstar's milestone birthday with a two-part King Khan Special Quiz.

Test how well you remember his movies by answering the questions below in the first installment of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
