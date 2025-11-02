Fans Wish SRK On His Birthday

IMAGE: Fans sing Happy Birthday to Shah Rukh Khan outside his residence Mannat in Bandra, north west Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans assembled outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat on his 60th birthday on November 2 to wish him on his big day.

They sang to him, did his signature pose, and lined the pavement outside Mannat in the early hours of the day.

SRK wasn't at home; he's at his home in Alibaug, celebrating with close friends.

Farah Khan sent us a sneak peek of the birthday boy.

IMAGE: Farah Khan with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

This group of fans traveled all the way from Dubai, and they thank SRK for being in their lives.

A fan from Ahmedabad says, 'Shah Rukh ka jhalak bhi dhik jaaye, woh kaafi hai."

This fan from Kolkata travelled by train for two days and doesn't mind waiting long hours just for that 'jhalak'.

