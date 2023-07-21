Kalki 2989 AD Looks Exciting

The ambition shown in the world-building of this universe is highly commendable and something that promises a big-screen spectacle, notes Mayur Sanap.

No, it's not Project K anymore.

After months of secrecy over its title, the power-packed teaser of Prabhas'S upcoming sci-fi thriller reveals the film is called Kalki 2989 AD.

Written and directed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, this exciting teaser brings a sign of relief after the underwhelming first look posters that we saw earlier this week.

The little over one video clip gives a glimpse of the dystopic world that the film is apparently set in.

It opens with the visuals of mankind in a despairing state with Star Wars-esque soldiers unleashing terror on innocent lives as the war rages on.

The teaser gives a glimpse of actor Pasupathy's distraught fighter holding out against the atrocities.

Deepika Padukone appears as a woman fighting her inner battle in a hopeless world.

We also see Amitabh Bachchan with bandages draped around his face.

Prabhas is introduced as a messiah, who is ready to take on the dark force.

Kamal Haasan, who reportedly plays the villain, is missing in the teaser, but we get a sense of the film's powerful adversary who runs this unjust world.

The teaser ends with a character asking, 'What is Project K?' as the film's title appears on the screen.

Nag Ashwin and his team have put in stellar efforts in making this universe believable with terrific aesthetics and production design.

While we don't get plot details in the teaser, the film seems to be an exciting blend of science fiction and mythology.

The ambition shown in the world-building of this universe is highly commendable and something that promises a big-screen spectacle.

Let's just hope Ashwin is not swayed by the excessive use of CGI and his rooted vision will shine with a strong and unique storyline.

Kalki 2989 AD arrives in cinemas in 2024.