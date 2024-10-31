Like Shalini's Style? VOTE!

One of the best things about Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is its fashion.

And really, it is Shalini Passi who never ceases to raise eyebrows throughout, whether it is her crazy fashion or the things she says!

Shalini lives the ultra rich life, and we've had a peek of it.

Scroll down and vote for her fabulous looks in the series.

Shalini is all about opulence in this orange lehenga sari teamed with a sweetheart neckline blouse and beautiful jewellery including a matching headband.

Channeling her inner Cleopatra but with a desi twist! Kudos to Shalini for pulling off this look with so much confidence and sass.

If Barbie went the goth way, this is exactly what she would look like with a lot of bling.

Shalini is this off shoulder floor-length gown looks red-carpet ready but it's her crystal bird hand purse that we are totally digging.

It takes a whole new level of confidence to match your dress with jewellery and your makeup with your hand purse. Guess there's a reason why Shalini's fashion is being called OTT.

For once, here's Shalini wearing something that's relatable for the common folks. Her funky pink co-ord skirt set is definitely our favourite pick.

Another signature Shalini look we can't get enough off. Whether it's the shimmery green gown, the lacy hand gloves, the statement black jewellery or that cute li'l camera hand purse.

