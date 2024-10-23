What Makes Kalyani Saha So Fabulous

Shalini Passi isn't the only one ruffling up feathers on Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives.

Kalyani Saha Chawla is doing all that too!

So who is this Bengali beauty? Namrata Thakker finds out!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Born in Kolkata, Kalyani hails from an affluent Bengali family, deeply rooted in culture and heritage. She initially pursued her career in marketing and journalism while working at The Indian Express.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Later, Kalyani switched to fashion and opened her own little Boutique in Kolkata. She moved to Delhi and got married to Vishal Chawla whose parents created the Ravissant brand.

Though Kalyani and Vishal parted ways, they have a daughter named Tahira Tara Chawla, who currently works in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

In Delhi, Saha started her own leather goods exporting company and managed to get big-shot clients like Zara, Jimmy Choo and Harrods.

She is also the co-founder of the fashion brand Lulu & Sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Kalyani with her good friend Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur at the City Palace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Two very talented and fashionable Bengalis in one frame: Kalyani with Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

In 2006, Kalyani joined the luxury brand Dior and took over its marketing and communications for India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Throwback to when young Kalyani was invited by the late Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh and Maharani Padmini Devi of Jaipur for a dinner reception held for Prince Charles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

Twinning in black with her gorgeous daughter Tahira.

Kalyani completed her stint at Dior in 2016.

IMAGE: Looking glamorously stunning in a Manish Malhotra creation for Diwali festivities. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

The entrepreneur now runs a luxury home decor and gifting brand called Rezon Luxury Silverware in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla/Instagram

For those unversed, Kalyani had a cameo in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives when Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday renewed their wedding wows.

Here's a BTS picture of her with Bhavana, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com