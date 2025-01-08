Like Rakul's Saal Ka Pehla Post?

Sara visits a temple... Taapsee plays hide and seek... Malaika basks in the sun...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares her 'saal ka pehla ready wala post' and gets our thumbs up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan begins the year on a spiritual note and worships at the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'Cheers to playing hide and seek with sun in 2025,' wishes Taapsee Pannu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan looks dandy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is getting 'energised with the winter sun'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday on January 7: 'Wish you a very happy birthday my love. I wish you get everything you want in every moment of your life. I wish god showers you with a gazillion times more love than you give to everyone and everything around you.

'I wish god bless sea you with infinite abundance in every aspect of your life. Thank you for being you. You are and always will be the best part of everything. Happy birthday my baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry sets her sights on Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks like a rani in pink!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Have a Gangsta Kinda Good Day,' wishes Divyanka Tripathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is 'reclining under the sky's best artwork' in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with wife Neha and writes, 'This year is about focus, discipline and love!!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com