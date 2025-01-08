HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Like Rakul's Saal Ka Pehla Post?

Like Rakul's Saal Ka Pehla Post?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 06:14 IST

x

Sara visits a temple... Taapsee plays hide and seek... Malaika basks in the sun...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares her 'saal ka pehla ready wala post' and gets our thumbs up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan begins the year on a spiritual note and worships at the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling temple in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'Cheers to playing hide and seek with sun in 2025,' wishes Taapsee Pannu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan looks dandy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is getting 'energised with the winter sun'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday on January 7: 'Wish you a very happy birthday my love. I wish you get everything you want in every moment of your life. I wish god showers you with a gazillion times more love than you give to everyone and everything around you.

'I wish god bless sea you with infinite abundance in every aspect of your life. Thank you for being you. You are and always will be the best part of everything. Happy birthday my baby.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry sets her sights on Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks like a rani in pink!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Have a Gangsta Kinda Good Day,' wishes Divyanka Tripathi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is 'reclining under the sky's best artwork' in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with wife Neha and writes, 'This year is about focus, discipline and love!!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What's Sunny Flaunting?
What's Sunny Flaunting?
Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad
Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad
'This Roller Coaster Has Taught Me To...'
'This Roller Coaster Has Taught Me To...'
'Akshay Kumar Is Our Thanos'
'Akshay Kumar Is Our Thanos'
Priyanka Enjoys 'Abundance' In The New Year
Priyanka Enjoys 'Abundance' In The New Year

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 2

5 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

5 Places To Visit In Prayagraj

VIDEOS

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest0:46

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD