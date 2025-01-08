Like Rakul's Saal Ka Pehla Post?

Sara visits a temple... Taapsee plays hide and seek... Malaika basks in the sun...
Rakul Singh shares her 'saal ka pehla ready wala post' and gets our thumbs up.
Sara Ali Khan begins the year on a spiritual note and worships at the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling temple in Andhra Pradesh.
'Cheers to playing hide and seek with sun in 2025,' wishes Taapsee Pannu.
Varun Dhawan looks dandy.
Malaika Arora is getting 'energised with the winter sun'.
Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday on January 7: 'Wish you a very happy birthday my love. I wish you get everything you want in every moment of your life. I wish god showers you with a gazillion times more love than you give to everyone and everything around you.
'I wish god bless sea you with infinite abundance in every aspect of your life. Thank you for being you. You are and always will be the best part of everything. Happy birthday my baby.'
Sophie Choudry sets her sights on Dubai.
Hansika Motwani looks like a rani in pink!
'Have a Gangsta Kinda Good Day,' wishes Divyanka Tripathi.
Krystle D'Souza is 'reclining under the sky's best artwork' in Goa.
Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with wife Neha and writes, 'This year is about focus, discipline and love!!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com