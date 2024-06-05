Like Rakul Singh's Tropical Beachwear?

When it comes to style inspiration, we always turn to starryb celebs who know when what to wear.

So if you're wondering what to pack for your beach holiday, well, these divas have got you covered.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's tropical printed bikini set with matching shrug is beach fashion at its best. It's cute, easy to style and definitely a holiday wardrobe staple for fashion enthusiasts!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Want to turn up the glam quotient for your beach outing? Take a cue from Alaya F and go for a white backless monokini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

A crochet maxi dress like Manushi Chhillar is all you need to look chic while having fun on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's easy-breezy vacay look screams summer ready and we are loving it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way. Her black ripped denim shorts teamed with white shirt is a classic combo that can never go wrong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Here's Mouni Roy slays the casual beach look in a cute black skirt, blue crop top and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti's abstract printed cotton co-ord set is an 'must have' whether you're heading to the beach or simply on a summer vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

If you aren't too much into fashion then invest in a cute floral halter top which is easy to style with pants or shorts and you'll look as pretty as Disha Parmar in no time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiny Doshi/Instagram

Television actress Shiny Doshi giving us Island girl vibes in her sexy monokini while she holidays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Channeling her inner boho girl in an all-white ensemble, Raai Laxmi shows us how to look stunning while being a minimalist fashionista!