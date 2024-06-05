News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Rakul Singh's Tropical Beachwear?

Like Rakul Singh's Tropical Beachwear?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 05, 2024 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When it comes to style inspiration, we always turn to starryb celebs who know when what to wear.

So if you're wondering what to pack for your beach holiday, well, these divas have got you covered.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's tropical printed bikini set with matching shrug is beach fashion at its best. It's cute, easy to style and definitely a holiday wardrobe staple for fashion enthusiasts!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Want to turn up the glam quotient for your beach outing? Take a cue from Alaya F and go for a white backless monokini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

A crochet maxi dress like Manushi Chhillar is all you need to look chic while having fun on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's easy-breezy vacay look screams summer ready and we are loving it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way. Her black ripped denim shorts teamed with white shirt is a classic combo that can never go wrong.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Here's Mouni Roy slays the casual beach look in a cute black skirt, blue crop top and a pair of sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti's abstract printed cotton co-ord set is an 'must have' whether you're heading to the beach or simply on a summer vacation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

If you aren't too much into fashion then invest in a cute floral halter top which is easy to style with pants or shorts and you'll look as pretty as Disha Parmar in no time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiny Doshi/Instagram

Television actress Shiny Doshi giving us Island girl vibes in her sexy monokini while she holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Channeling her inner boho girl in an all-white ensemble, Raai Laxmi shows us how to look stunning while being a minimalist fashionista!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Manushi, Bhumi, Disha Turn Up The Heat
Manushi, Bhumi, Disha Turn Up The Heat
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?
Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?
Markets bounce back in early trade; Sensex up 949 pts
Markets bounce back in early trade; Sensex up 949 pts
Is Your Job Making You Gain Weight?
Is Your Job Making You Gain Weight?
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
Why Megacities Are Not Cooling Down
Why Megacities Are Not Cooling Down

More like this

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

Fierce, Fabulous Krishna

Fierce, Fabulous Krishna

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances