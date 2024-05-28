Peek into Malaika's Bali Holiday Diary

Sanjana makes memories in Colombia... Neha seeks blessing at the Golden Temple... Janhvi visits her mommy's favourite place...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is living it up in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

It's time to swing!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is in Bali too, but she prefers beaches to mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Cartagena serving sunshine, ceviche and vibes of a lifetime,' Sanjana Sanghi tells us from Colombia, South America.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia seeks blessing at the Golden Temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor visits a temple with her cousin Maheswari and writes, 'Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time mumma's most favourite place to visit in Chennai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra is in Kolkata, 'Because Bachchan sahab once told me, "Whenever you want to feel inspired, Go to Kolkata!"

'Sometimes you run out of inspirations and then the smallest thing like lovely food, rains, a ride in the taxi, a walk on the road uplifts you! Kolkata has that effect on me! And this city truly has some magic.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya enjoy Baku.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F takes a break and writes, '10 days ago, In the middle of an exceptionally stressful day, I realised I was burning out and that I desperately needed a 'mental health break'. And so I took off from all the chaos and went on my first ever solo trip!'

'For the last 5 days I've been in the mountains getting Ayurvedic treatments, Tibetan massages, acupuncture, reflexology, doing cleanses, meditating, swimming, journaling and reading books that I meant to read a long time ago!

'I realised that the things I feared most, like eating all my meals alone in a restaurant, turned out to be the things I enjoyed the most. I would sit for hours just enjoying my own company with a great meal and a great book!

'So if you needed a little push to do something out of your comfort zone, this is your sign! Don't wait for anyone, just do it.'

'Here are some happy random photos I got in the room, it's not much because I was also on a digital detox and so I left my phone back in the room every time I stepped out, but thoda sa content toh lena padta hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah enjoys the view in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan takes son Zehaan to Dehradun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari clicks a selfie at a waterfall.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'Travel for me is all about exploring and going with the flow.. m not a big planner when it comes to what m I gonna see, what m I gonna do.. I wake up every day and keep choosing as the day goes by..#food #artgallery #museums #people #fleemarket #streetfestival #shopping and more I am absolutely loving, says Kirti Kulhari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag at an event in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahat Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna at Phoenix Mall, Lucknow.