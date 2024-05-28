Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share fresh pictures from Cannes and wrote, 'Dream a little dream.'
'Baap re!, Fatima Sana Shaikh exclaimed. 'How can someone be so stunning!'
Aditi wore a one shoulder pink gown designed by Avaro Figlio and silver shoes by Malone Souliers.
Aditi left her hair loose in some photographs; in others she tied her hair with a scarf.
Amazing Aditi on the French Riviera.
Pink lipstick and drop earrings completed ARH's look.
For her last red carpet appearance, Aditi wore a black and white gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.
Aditi recreated her Gajagamini walk in a floral dress.
Like Aditi's Princess Look?