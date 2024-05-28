News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Aditi's Princess Look?

Like Aditi's Princess Look?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 28, 2024 09:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share fresh pictures from Cannes and wrote, 'Dream a little dream.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'Baap re!, Fatima Sana Shaikh exclaimed. 'How can someone be so stunning!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi wore a one shoulder pink gown designed by Avaro Figlio and silver shoes by Malone Souliers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi left her hair loose in some photographs; in others she tied her hair with a scarf.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Amazing Aditi on the French Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Pink lipstick and drop earrings completed ARH's look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

For her last red carpet appearance, Aditi wore a black and white gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi recreated her Gajagamini walk in a floral dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Like Aditi's Princess Look?

