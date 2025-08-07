Like Kareena's Workout Look?

Kriti goes green... Sonakshi picks black... Mouni gets her blush on...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor makes even a workout look glam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon wants you to 'have your greens.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Like Sonakshi Sinha's black ensemble?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh starts shooting for De De Pyaar De in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi takes trekking fashion seriously too, and writes about her Bhutan trip: 'Tiger's Nest Trek you have become a core memory... #blessed So challenging so peaceful so meditative.

'Also known as Paro Taktsang, this trek is a challenging but rewarding hike to a stunning monastery in Bhutan. The trek involves a 6.4 kilometer round trip and takes approx 6 hours to complete.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh wears a blue dress from the shelves of Rachel Gilbert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy wows in pink, as she promotes her new OTT series, Salakaar: The Legend Of An Extraordinary Indian Spy. The series will premiere on JioCinema on August 8.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

Priya Bapat's glam attack.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya P Varrier lets her earrings do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia dips into a pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

'Inner stillness creates outer radiance,' posts Avneet Kaur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff