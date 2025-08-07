Like Kareena's Workout Look?

Kriti goes green... Sonakshi picks black... Mouni gets her blush on...
Kareena Kapoor makes even a workout look glam.
Kriti Sanon wants you to 'have your greens.'
Like Sonakshi Sinha's black ensemble?
Rakul Singh starts shooting for De De Pyaar De in London.
Huma Qureshi takes trekking fashion seriously too, and writes about her Bhutan trip: 'Tiger's Nest Trek you have become a core memory... #blessed So challenging so peaceful so meditative.
'Also known as Paro Taktsang, this trek is a challenging but rewarding hike to a stunning monastery in Bhutan. The trek involves a 6.4 kilometer round trip and takes approx 6 hours to complete.'
Chitrangda Singh wears a blue dress from the shelves of Rachel Gilbert.
Mouni Roy wows in pink, as she promotes her new OTT series, Salakaar: The Legend Of An Extraordinary Indian Spy. The series will premiere on JioCinema on August 8.
Priya Bapat's glam attack.
Priya P Varrier lets her earrings do all the talking.
Urvashi Dholakia dips into a pool.
'Inner stillness creates outer radiance,' posts Avneet Kaur.
