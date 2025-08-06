Athiya-Ahan Bond In A Park

Varun says a prayer... Huma promotes her book... Aahana's bikini moment...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya and Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Athiya and Ahan Shetty, who are in England cheering K L Rahul, unwind in a park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana worship at the Golden Temple as they shoot for Border 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi takes her book Zeba to Bhutan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur worships at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Guess where Sophie Choudry is holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa meets cricketer Dwayne Bravo in the UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys her walk in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gets into a bikini in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar gets to dine on the top of the world!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala enjoys a drink in the UK.

