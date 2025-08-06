Athiya-Ahan Bond In A Park

Varun says a prayer... Huma promotes her book... Aahana's bikini moment...
Athiya and Ahan Shetty, who are in England cheering K L Rahul, unwind in a park.
Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana worship at the Golden Temple as they shoot for Border 2.
Huma Qureshi takes her book Zeba to Bhutan.
Nimrat Kaur worships at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir in Nashik.
Guess where Sophie Choudry is holidaying?
Waluscha De Sousa meets cricketer Dwayne Bravo in the UK.
Surbhi Jyoti enjoys her walk in London.
Aahana Kumra gets into a bikini in Goa.
Neha Kakkar gets to dine on the top of the world!
Manisha Koirala enjoys a drink in the UK.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff