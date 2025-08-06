HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Kiara's Look In War 2?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
August 06, 2025 13:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

If you liked Kiara Advani's chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in the Aavan Jaavan song in War 2, she shares some BTS selfies of the song on social media.

She starts with this Dolce & Gabbana's yellow co-ord set that she wears in the song.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara gives a cute wave as Hrithik concentrates on the road.

The Aavan Jaavan song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Up next is her retro look of this blue checkered top and red shorts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

She glams it up with this chic floral print ensemble.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the song, takes a selfie with Kiara, Hrithik and Director Ayan Mukerji.

The film will release in theatres on August 14.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Like Kiara-Hrithik's Chemistry In War 2? VOTE!
Like The War 2 Trailer? VOTE!
War 2's Telugu Rights Sold For...
Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race
Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?
