Like Kiara's Look In War 2?

If you liked Kiara Advani's chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in the Aavan Jaavan song in War 2, she shares some BTS selfies of the song on social media.
She starts with this Dolce & Gabbana's yellow co-ord set that she wears in the song.
Kiara gives a cute wave as Hrithik concentrates on the road.
The Aavan Jaavan song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Up next is her retro look of this blue checkered top and red shorts.
She glams it up with this chic floral print ensemble.
Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the song, takes a selfie with Kiara, Hrithik and Director Ayan Mukerji.
The film will release in theatres on August 14.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff