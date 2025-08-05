Touring Sri Lanka Through Prajakta's Eyes

Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli is touring Sri Lanka with husband Vrishank Khanal, and she treats us to her travel diaries.
Getting ready to go for a swim.
Prajakta and Vrishank wed in February after a long courtship.
Prajakta does a beach walk around the Yala National Park.
Prajakta writes, 'Spent the weekend at @kotiyagala.yala immersed in good food, nature and even better company.'
Sitting on the lap of nature, quite literally.
A selfie is a must for all trips.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff