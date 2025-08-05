Touring Sri Lanka Through Prajakta's Eyes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli is touring Sri Lanka with husband Vrishank Khanal, and she treats us to her travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Getting ready to go for a swim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta and Vrishank wed in February after a long courtship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta does a beach walk around the Yala National Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta writes, 'Spent the weekend at @kotiyagala.yala immersed in good food, nature and even better company.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Sitting on the lap of nature, quite literally.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

A selfie is a must for all trips.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff