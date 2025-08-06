HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Mrunal Dating Dhanush?

August 06, 2025

Speculation started when a viral video of Dhanush holding Mrunal Thakur's hand surfaced online. The video also saw Mrunal lean in to talk privately to the Tamil movie star.

The rumours intensified when Dhanush attended the screening of Mrunal's new film, Son Of Sardaar 2.

There's no confirmation yet, and the word is that it's all 'too new' for the actors to admit it.

A video dated 2023 has also suddenly sparked interest, as it has Mrunal claiming that Dhanush is her 'favourite' actor.

In the video, Mrunal gives a quick interview to News18, saying, 'I really love watching Dhanush's movie. Sir is the latest film I watched and I really enjoyed his performance.'

 

Mrunal is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story opposite Adivi Sesh and has been shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad. It was during an event there that she met Dhanush, and they struck a friendship.

Has it really led to something deeper? Let's wait and watch.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

