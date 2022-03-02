Like Kareena's March Look?

Pooja's at the Kashi Vishwanath temple... Sid tells us about Life.. Gauhar promotes her new show...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor is ''March'ing into the new month in style.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Radhika Madan shows off her abs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde seeks divine blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi before the release of her film, Radhe Shyam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra tells us about life: 'It will never be perfect. Make it work. Life.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Hello! I just thought I'd send some sunshine your way #DhoopIsMyPoison,' says Asha Negi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram
IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna shows off her tattoo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Gul Panag's new passport pic?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram
IMAGE: ''Twas a shimmery day,' says Pranutan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram
IMAGE: Swastika Mukherjee takes an auto.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan promotes The Bestseller.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram