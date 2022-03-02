News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Kareena's March Look?

Like Kareena's March Look?

By Rediff Movies
March 02, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pooja's at the Kashi Vishwanath temple... Sid tells us about Life.. Gauhar promotes her new show...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor is ''March'ing into the new month in style.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan shows off her abs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde seeks divine blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi before the release of her film, Radhe Shyam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra tells us about life: 'It will never be perfect. Make it work. Life.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Hello! I just thought I'd send some sunshine your way #DhoopIsMyPoison,' says Asha Negi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna shows off her tattoo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Gul Panag's new passport pic?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

 

IMAGE: ''Twas a shimmery day,' says Pranutan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Swastika Mukherjee takes an auto.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan promotes The Bestseller.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Amyra Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking
Amyra Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking
Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?
Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?
What Helps Saiyami When She's Down
What Helps Saiyami When She's Down
Won't spare any effort to bring Indians home: PM
Won't spare any effort to bring Indians home: PM
Vaccine-generated antibodies no shield against Omicron
Vaccine-generated antibodies no shield against Omicron
TMC sweeps civic polls, wins 102 of 108 municipalities
TMC sweeps civic polls, wins 102 of 108 municipalities
Ranveer Brar's Spicy Mushroom Fry
Ranveer Brar's Spicy Mushroom Fry

More like this

Why is Ranbir Kissing Luv Ranjan?

Why is Ranbir Kissing Luv Ranjan?

Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances