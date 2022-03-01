News
Amyra Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Amyra Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

By Rediff Movies
March 01, 2022
Diana wants to kiss the blues goodbye... Aahana wants to drive the blues away... Daisy has home work for you...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Like Amyra Dastur's jools?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty: 'I'd like to kiss the blues goodbye!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra: 'Driving away your blues with clear blue skies and a smile!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Think Sophie Choudry looks sexy?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Me looking at my future plans', Raashi Khanna tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauri Khan calls this pic of daughter Suhana 'PURE'. We agree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Daisy Shah has home work for you: 'Let's see how many words we can get rhyming with CAP!'
Must we exercise the grey cells on a chutti, Daisy?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat is fit... and always fabulous!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'She was Her own Star, Shining bright In the Dark....' says Shama Sikander.
Who, dear Shama, are you talking about?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

