Rediff.com  » Movies » What Helps Saiyami When She's Down

What Helps Saiyami When She's Down

By Rediff Mumbai
March 01, 2022 14:54 IST
'When I train I, I train to become a better version of myself,' says Saiyami Kher.

'I feel strong, resilient and happy,' says Saiyami who describes herself as 'an actor, an athlete, a dreamer and a believer.'

'Running has been my support system as an actor, especially when I'm down and out. It has helped clear my mind,' she says.

'It has taught me that if you believe, then impossible is nothing,' says Saiyami who we will see in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Saiyami in action.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saiyami is a huge cricket fan and here she is flanked by Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, left, and Kieron Pollard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saiyami worships Sachin Tendulkar and she reviewed Sachin A Billion Dreams for Rediff.com. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saiyami, right, with Rohit Sharma, left, and K L Rahul, centre.
Don't miss Saiyami's interview after India won the Test at the Gabba last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Mumbai
