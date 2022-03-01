What Helps Saiyami When She's Down

'When I train I, I train to become a better version of myself,' says Saiyami Kher.

'I feel strong, resilient and happy,' says Saiyami who describes herself as 'an actor, an athlete, a dreamer and a believer.'

'Running has been my support system as an actor, especially when I'm down and out. It has helped clear my mind,' she says.

'It has taught me that if you believe, then impossible is nothing,' says Saiyami who we will see in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu.

IMAGE: Saiyami is a huge cricket fan and here she is flanked by Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, left, and Kieron Pollard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: Saiyami worships Sachin Tendulkar and she reviewed Sachin A Billion Dreams for Rediff.com. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: Saiyami, right, with Rohit Sharma, left, and K L Rahul, centre.

Don't miss Saiyami's interview after India won the Test at the Gabba last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram