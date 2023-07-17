Madhavan's Moment With Modi And Macron

R Madhavan attended the banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour at the Louvre in Paris in celebration of Bastille Day.

After the meeting, the Rocketry actor-director shared pictures from the evening with a heartfelt note.

'The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023.'

'I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.

'The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vison and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time.'

'President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture.'

'Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together.

'Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan.

'Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron'