Sonam Kapoor, who never fails to impress with her style choices, attended the Wimbledon men's final with husband Anand Ahuja and friends, and shared pictures on Instagram.

She watched the epic showdown between seasoned champion Novak Djokovic and rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

She writes, 'What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole!'

Sonam wore a green toned checked print trench coat by Burberry and teamed it with matching tights and black high heels.

She completed the look with a sleek bun, a black sling bag and a pair of classy shades.

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe -- the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!'