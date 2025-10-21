Instagram is sure looking pretty these days, as actresses glam up the feeds in their Diwali ensembles and share beautiful wishes.
Vaani Kapoor goes philosophical: 'Light isn't what you see. It's what you carry शुभ दीपावली.'
Kriti Sanon's 'Ghar Wali Diwali Love, lights, laughter, surrounded by people I love dancing on desi Punjabi music till morning! Isn't it the best time of the year?'
'Lights... love... and a little bit of magic. Happy Diwali,' wishes Triptii Dimri.
'Ab tak kyun jaage ho?? Ho gayi Happy Diwali,' posts Shraddha Kapoor.
Nimrat Kaur dresses up 'head to toe in mama's finery' and promises that its the 'best closet to raid'. We agree.
Sonal Chauhan lights a diya for Diwali.
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Diwali is full of lights, Rangoli and faral.
Sanya Malhotra looks like a winner in gold.
Urmila Matondkar wants you to 'light up your soul n keep it always lit'.
Sanjana Sanghi hopes that 'lots of mithai and khaana has happened'.
Rasha Thadani performs a puja.
'Festivities look better in shades of pink, don't they?' asks Manushi Chhillar.
Bhumi Pednekar admires the floral decoration at home.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff