Instagram is sure looking pretty these days, as actresses glam up the feeds in their Diwali ensembles and share beautiful wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor goes philosophical: 'Light isn't what you see. It's what you carry शुभ दीपावली.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's 'Ghar Wali Diwali Love, lights, laughter, surrounded by people I love dancing on desi Punjabi music till morning! Isn't it the best time of the year?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

'Lights... love... and a little bit of magic. Happy Diwali,' wishes Triptii Dimri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Ab tak kyun jaage ho?? Ho gayi Happy Diwali,' posts Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur dresses up 'head to toe in mama's finery' and promises that its the 'best closet to raid'. We agree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan lights a diya for Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Diwali is full of lights, Rangoli and faral.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra looks like a winner in gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar wants you to 'light up your soul n keep it always lit'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi hopes that 'lots of mithai and khaana has happened'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani performs a puja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

'Festivities look better in shades of pink, don't they?' asks Manushi Chhillar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar admires the floral decoration at home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff