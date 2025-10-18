HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rakul Parties With Kriti Sanon

October 18, 2025 16:34 IST

Producer-Director Aanand L Rai and his wife Yogita hosted a grand Diwali bash for friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh lights up the night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Kriti Sanon hugs her Do Patti co-star Prachee Shah Pandya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Sadia Khateeb and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Ekta R Kapoor and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Kanika Dhillon and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paramvir Singh Cheema/Instagram

Priyanshu Painyuli, Deepak Dobriyal, Vandana Joshi, Paramveer Singh Cheema, Mrunal and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Sunny Kaushal and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Aakriti and Aparshakti Khurana with Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Jaideep Alhawat with Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Sheetal Menon and Bejoy Nambiar wth Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Maniesh Paul, Deepak with Mrunal and Prachee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachee Shah Pandya/Instagram

Aanand L Rai, Prachee, her husband Vishwas Pandya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

