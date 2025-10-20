Kareena-Alia's Diwali Party With The Kapoors

The Kapoor family celebrated Diwali at Neetu Kapoor's home.
Kareena Kapoor picks a pastel shade for Diwali while Alia Bhatt becomes the golden girl.
Karisma Kapoor tries monochrome. Karisma and Kareena are Randhir Kapoor's daughters.
Soha Ali Khan twins with brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband.
Gorgeous sisters-in-law.
Soha shares a moment with daughter Inaaya.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif's sons.
Amrita Arora and Kunal Kemmu, Soha's husband, join in.
The Kapoor sisters with Soha and Amrita.
The girl gang: Kareena, Nitasha Nanda, whose mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, Alia Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Karisma, Alekha Advani Jain, whose mother-in-law Reema Jain was Raj Kapoor's youger daughter, and Shaira Kapoor, whose grandfather Shashi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's younger brother.
Alekha, Karisma, Anissa, Kareena, Nitasha, Reema Jain and Shaira with Neetu Kapoor, who was, of course, married to Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's son.
The fam jam, left to right: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and Reema.
Back row: Left to right: Kiaan Kapur, Karisma's son, Nitasha,Aadar Jain, Reema Jain's son, Alekhaa, Anissa, Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's elder son, Neetu Kapoor, Manoj Jain, Reema Jain's husband, and his son Armaan Jain.
And the party gets bigger!
Seated, left to right: Soha Ali Khan, Karisma, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Saif, Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's eldest son, Reema, Armaan, Alia and Shaira.
Standing, left to right: Zahaan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor's son, Kiaan, Nitasha, Aadar, Alekha, Anissa, Kunal, Neetu, Manoj, Kareena.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff