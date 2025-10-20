Kareena-Alia's Diwali Party With The Kapoors

The Kapoor family celebrated Diwali at Neetu Kapoor's home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor picks a pastel shade for Diwali while Alia Bhatt becomes the golden girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor tries monochrome. Karisma and Kareena are Randhir Kapoor's daughters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan twins with brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Gorgeous sisters-in-law.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha shares a moment with daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan with brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif's sons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Amrita Arora and Kunal Kemmu, Soha's husband, join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The Kapoor sisters with Soha and Amrita.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

The girl gang: Kareena, Nitasha Nanda, whose mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, Alia Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Karisma, Alekha Advani Jain, whose mother-in-law Reema Jain was Raj Kapoor's youger daughter, and Shaira Kapoor, whose grandfather Shashi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's younger brother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

Alekha, Karisma, Anissa, Kareena, Nitasha, Reema Jain and Shaira with Neetu Kapoor, who was, of course, married to Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's son.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

The fam jam, left to right: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and Reema.

Back row: Left to right: Kiaan Kapur, Karisma's son, Nitasha,Aadar Jain, Reema Jain's son, Alekhaa, Anissa, Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's elder son, Neetu Kapoor, Manoj Jain, Reema Jain's husband, and his son Armaan Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

And the party gets bigger!

Seated, left to right: Soha Ali Khan, Karisma, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Saif, Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's eldest son, Reema, Armaan, Alia and Shaira.

Standing, left to right: Zahaan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor's son, Kiaan, Nitasha, Aadar, Alekha, Anissa, Kunal, Neetu, Manoj, Kareena.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff