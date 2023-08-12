News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Life Comes Full Circle For Kiara

Life Comes Full Circle For Kiara

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 12, 2023 11:59 IST
Dia loves diamonds... Shanaya is gym-ready... Adah's Commando sari...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani has come a long way: 'The first time I faced a camera was as an 8 month old baby for a brand shoot. From getting my college degree in advertising to now being honoured with the prestigious "Brand Endorser of the Year" award it truly feels like life has come full circle Thank you to the International Advertising Association for this recognition, extremely grateful.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza loves her diamonds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor works out in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Like Fatima Sana Shaikh's one-shoulder dress?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi /Instagram

Raai Laxmi wears her cards right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Kaisi lagi meri Commando saree?' asks Adah Sharma.

