Watch-All-You-Can This Week On OTT

You'll need to rent an extra pair of eyes to watch ALL the content on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

The Killing Vote

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Vigilante justice hits new levels of drama when a masked mystery man lets the public decide how to punish serious criminals let off too easily by law.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A good-for-nothing marries his dream woman. On learning about her traumatic past tries to be worthy of her reciprocation in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's hit romance.

Moving

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Three high schoolers with superhuman abilities must keep their gift a secret with a little help from their parents in this spunky new K-drama based on a webtoon of the same name.

Heart of Stone

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut while Gal Gadot takes the titular lead in this save-the-world brand of espionage action masala.

Made in Heaven Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, English

Another season of pretty weddings and complex relationships is explored through the personal and professional stories of a wedding planner team by show-runners Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The Jengaburu Curse

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Set against the backdrop of Odisha's bauxite mining, The Jengaburu Curse unravels when a London-based financial analyst arrives in India following news of her missing father only to learn nothing is what it seems.

Red, White & Royal Blue+

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's diplomatic challenges galore when the First Son of the United States falls for a British prince in this queer rom-com based on Casey McQuisto's New York Times bestseller.

Painkiller

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A six-part limited series starring Matthew Broderick and Udo Aduba, Painkiller dwells deep into America's opioid epidemic.

Commando

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

In Vipul Shah's Commando spin-off for the small screen, a daredevil agent must rise to the occasion and rescue India from the clutches of a biological war.

Strange Planet

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Apple's animated new series comments on everyday life with oodles of humour and cute cartoons inspired by Nathan W Pyle's comic-strip of the same name.

Por Thozhil

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

One's a reluctant rookie, another's a stern senior, two cops as different as cheese and chalk go after a serial killer at large.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's a multiverse of Spideys out there as Miles Morales discovers while continuing his superhero expedition and confronting a dangerous nemesis in its vivaciously animated avatar.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The sleuthing troika at Arconia are back doing what they do best with the brilliant Meryl Streep in tow for the third season of this deliciously entertaining show.

Padmini

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An embarrassed groom forced to fight an arduous legal battle, Padmini's witty slice-of-society remarks on the bittersweet nature of life.

The Fabelmans

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Steven Spielberg's most personal movie recalls the start of a love story with the movies and the one ending between his parents.

Zombieverse

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Nobody does the zombie genre like South Korean entertainers, here's their latest of its kind.

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Fans of the Nintendo classic will be happy to lap up Mario and Princess Peach's heroic attempts to stop the evil Bowser's plans of world domination.

The Hunt For Veerappan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Deadly sandalwood smuggler Veerappan's life and death forms the focus of Netflix's four-part docuseries.

Maaveeran

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A cartoonist's surreal moment of epiphany will decide what kind of a person he wishes to be: Coward or hero.

Neymar

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Man's best friend and the furry titular hero is at the heart of this light-hearted dog-centric drama.

My Happy Marriage

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Raised in scorn and stepchild treatment, a young woman discovers true love and strength in the affectionate company of her thoughtful husband.