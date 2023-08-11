Watch-All-You-Can This Week On OTT

You'll need to rent an extra pair of eyes to watch ALL the content on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.
The Killing Vote
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Vigilante justice hits new levels of drama when a masked mystery man lets the public decide how to punish serious criminals let off too easily by law.
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
A good-for-nothing marries his dream woman. On learning about her traumatic past tries to be worthy of her reciprocation in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's hit romance.
Moving
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Three high schoolers with superhuman abilities must keep their gift a secret with a little help from their parents in this spunky new K-drama based on a webtoon of the same name.
Heart of Stone
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut while Gal Gadot takes the titular lead in this save-the-world brand of espionage action masala.
Made in Heaven Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi, English
Another season of pretty weddings and complex relationships is explored through the personal and professional stories of a wedding planner team by show-runners Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
The Jengaburu Curse
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Set against the backdrop of Odisha's bauxite mining, The Jengaburu Curse unravels when a London-based financial analyst arrives in India following news of her missing father only to learn nothing is what it seems.
Red, White & Royal Blue+
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's diplomatic challenges galore when the First Son of the United States falls for a British prince in this queer rom-com based on Casey McQuisto's New York Times bestseller.
Painkiller
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A six-part limited series starring Matthew Broderick and Udo Aduba, Painkiller dwells deep into America's opioid epidemic.
Commando
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
In Vipul Shah's Commando spin-off for the small screen, a daredevil agent must rise to the occasion and rescue India from the clutches of a biological war.
Strange Planet
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Apple's animated new series comments on everyday life with oodles of humour and cute cartoons inspired by Nathan W Pyle's comic-strip of the same name.
Por Thozhil
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
One's a reluctant rookie, another's a stern senior, two cops as different as cheese and chalk go after a serial killer at large.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's a multiverse of Spideys out there as Miles Morales discovers while continuing his superhero expedition and confronting a dangerous nemesis in its vivaciously animated avatar.
Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
The sleuthing troika at Arconia are back doing what they do best with the brilliant Meryl Streep in tow for the third season of this deliciously entertaining show.
Padmini
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
An embarrassed groom forced to fight an arduous legal battle, Padmini's witty slice-of-society remarks on the bittersweet nature of life.
The Fabelmans
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English
Steven Spielberg's most personal movie recalls the start of a love story with the movies and the one ending between his parents.
Zombieverse
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Nobody does the zombie genre like South Korean entertainers, here's their latest of its kind.
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Fans of the Nintendo classic will be happy to lap up Mario and Princess Peach's heroic attempts to stop the evil Bowser's plans of world domination.
The Hunt For Veerappan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Deadly sandalwood smuggler Veerappan's life and death forms the focus of Netflix's four-part docuseries.
Maaveeran
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A cartoonist's surreal moment of epiphany will decide what kind of a person he wishes to be: Coward or hero.
Neymar
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Man's best friend and the furry titular hero is at the heart of this light-hearted dog-centric drama.
My Happy Marriage
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Raised in scorn and stepchild treatment, a young woman discovers true love and strength in the affectionate company of her thoughtful husband.