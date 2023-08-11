The Kiss That No One Can Stop Talking About

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra on the sets of Mardon Wali Baat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

After their kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani went viral, Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture of herself with Dharmendra.

The pic was from their 1988 film, Mardon Wali Baat, and she captioned it: 'At the time Jamini from #Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji! From #Mardon Wali Baat. #Karan Johar.'

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

When Dharmendra was asked about kissing Shabana in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the 87 year old had replied, 'Bahut mazaa aaya.'

When the media started laughing, he clarified that he was talking about the film.

'I am receiving messages from the people and I said, "Ye to mere daaye haath ka kaam hai, kuch baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo (I can do this with my right hand. If you need me to do something with my left hand, you can).'

He wasn't done talking about the kissing scene.

Referring to the film's director Karan Johar, he said, 'Captain acha ho to team bahut acha khelti hai. Aur ye kehta hai paanch saal baad aaya hai. Karan paanch saal ya saat saal baad aaye ye apna johar dikha ke jaayega. Maine jab ye kahaani suni mujhe laga ghar ghar ki kahaani hai.'

'(If the captain is good, then the team plays very well. And Karan says that he has come after five years. Karan may come after five or seven years; he will go after showing his Jauhar. When I heard this story, I thought it is a story of every household.'

'Aur mujhe bhi jab jab mauka milta hai chakka maar deta hoon (Whenever I get the opportunity, I hit a six.)

'The place you all have in your heart for me, I will never let it go.'