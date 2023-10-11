Lady In Red Fatima's Night Out

Film folk turned up to cheer Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanjana Sanghi who get together for their new film, Dhak Dhak.

Taapsee Pannu, who has co-produced this film with Viacom18, stayed away from the screening, just like she stayed away from the promotions, as she has reportedly disassociated herself from the film as she feels let down by the way the studio has marketed it.

Vidya Balan doesn't mind wearing her midweek blues.

Fatima Sana Sheikh plays a vlogger in Dhak Dhak, who takes up an adventurous road trip to Khardung La in Ladakh on a bike.

Sanjana Sanghi plays a first-time, solo traveller in the film.

Sophie Choudry.

Ratna Pathak Shah plays Biker Nani in the film.

Dia Mirza, who plays Jugaaru Mechanic, pens a warm post: 'Last night we watched the first screening of our film Dhak Dhak and it was the most beautiful experience. Felt such pride and joy.

'This post is for our director @dudeja_sahaab. Tarun, I am so moved by your humanity. It shines through every beat of the film. Thank you for making me Uzma. Thank you for being the kind, generous person that you are.

'You made every challenge, every moment worthwhile with your sincerity and heart.

'I waited 23 years to be in a story like Dhak Dhak. You made the wait so well worth it.

'I will always have your back. I will always hold you close. I will always trust you. Thank YOU.

'Every woman needs men like you to be our allies so we can fly together. As equals.'

Shabana Azmi joins Dia.

Karishma Tanna, who has just added to her laurels, enjoys a night out.

Anubhav Sinha arrives to show his support.

Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Shreya Dhanwanthary.

