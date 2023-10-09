SCOOP! Karishma Wins Big In Busan

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna holds high the Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Hansal Mehta's Scoop won in two categories at the 2023 Busan Film Festival's Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.

Karishma Tanna won the Best Lead Actress award for the Web series, where she played Jagruti Pathak, a journalist based on real life reporter, Jigna Vora.

In response to her win, Karishma expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, 'I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in Scoop.

'Big thank you to Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future.'

In an interview to Rediff.com, Karishma had stated that this role was very role to her because, "There are so many layers to this character. She's aspirational, ambitious, hungry... and how she balances between her personal and professional life. She's a single independent woman, the breadwinner of the family, and then how she goes to the jail... the reporter becomes the reported."

IMAGE: Hansal Mehta captures a winning moment at the festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

The show also won the Best Asian TV Series, and Hansal Mehta was grateful, 'This is a really proud moment for us to have received this recognition for Scoop as the best Asian TV Series in Busan. Our attempt at bringing alive a story that gripped India has been received with so much love, well beyond our borders.

'This award bears testimony to the spirit of Jigna Vora. Without her baring her heart to us, we would not have a story. To my creative partner Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the hard work of all those who worked behind the scenes, and the highly collaborative efforts of Netflix and Matchbox Shots.

'I am happy for our exemplary team of actors and crew who have made this show what it is. I'm also happy that this cautionary tale of our times is getting this recognition. There could be no more crucial time to tell this urgent story of moral, ethical, personal and journalistic hubris.'

How does Hansal get it right every single time? He had told us, "All I look for are stories that don't allow me to sleep, stories that I am compelled to tell."

IMAGE: Karishma explores the streets of Busan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Scoop, created by Hansal Mehta, is a drama adapted from the book Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora.

The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.

Apart from Karishma, it also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani. The show is available on Netflix.