Fun Time! It's Quiz Time!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Give me a Q.

Give me a U.

Give me an I.

Give me a Z.

That's right, it's that time of the week again when you feed your inner Bollywood keeda with our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna B. Jaan-E-Mann C. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom C. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom A. Lakeer B. Aetbaar C. Neither A. Lakeer A. Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota B. Mirch C. Mixed Doubles A. Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota A. 1920 B. Devdas C. Bulbbul B. Devdas A. Shreeman Aashique B. Anmol C. Sahibaan C. Sahibaan A. Main Hoon Na B. Pukar C. Barfi! A. Main Hoon Na A. Raju Chacha B. Kuch Naa Kaho C. Ishq Vishk B. Kuch Naa Kaho A. Sanam Bewafa B. Kurbaan C. Suryavanshi A. Sanam Bewafa A. Aaina B. Bandish C. Gang C. Gang A. Munna Michael B. Student of the Year 2 C. Baaghi 3 B. Student of the Year 2

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com