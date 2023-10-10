These Ladies Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak!

Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah provided a lot of dhak dhak to the media, when they made the day brighter with their colourful fashion.

The four ladies are promoting their film, Dhak Dhak, releasing October 13, where they go on an adventurous road trip.

It's not the usual road trip. This one will see them on motorbikes, riding up to the Khardungla Pass in Ladakh.

"I love working with youth. They bring new ideas to the table with a distinctive style of their own. They focus on the future...In Dhak Dhak, I got to learn so much from all the young artistes," Ratna says, between bites of dahi puri.

"It's a beautiful film about four different women who set out on an extraordinary journey to the highest motorable road in the world. They develop a deep bond along the way and discover themselves during the journey. We formed a beautiful relationship with each other on and off screen," Dia adds.

The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, no male characters in this film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar