News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » These Ladies Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak!

These Ladies Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak!

Source: ANI
October 10, 2023 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah provided a lot of dhak dhak to the media, when they made the day brighter with their colourful fashion.

The four ladies are promoting their film, Dhak Dhak, releasing October 13, where they go on an adventurous road trip.

It's not the usual road trip. This one will see them on motorbikes, riding up to the Khardungla Pass in Ladakh.

"I love working with youth. They bring new ideas to the table with a distinctive style of their own. They focus on the future...In Dhak Dhak, I got to learn so much from all the young artistes," Ratna says, between bites of dahi puri.

"It's a beautiful film about four different women who set out on an extraordinary journey to the highest motorable road in the world. They develop a deep bond along the way and discover themselves during the journey. We formed a beautiful relationship with each other on and off screen," Dia adds.

The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, no male characters in this film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
No Men For Taapsee's Dhak Dhak
No Men For Taapsee's Dhak Dhak
'This is the time to be an actor'
'This is the time to be an actor'
Nithya Menon Wants You To Smile
Nithya Menon Wants You To Smile
PICS: Bangladesh bowlers keep England in check
PICS: Bangladesh bowlers keep England in check
9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections
9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
Asset divestment needed to resolve Vedanta's crisis
Asset divestment needed to resolve Vedanta's crisis

More like this

'Aur kya chahiye insider banne ke liye?'

'Aur kya chahiye insider banne ke liye?'

What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like

What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances