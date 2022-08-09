Why Kareena Is EXCITED!

Ananya's attacked by feathers... Mahesh, Fahadh and birthdays... Manushi can't stop smiling...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Are you ready? God I so am… Three days to go.. Laal Singh Chaddha... 11th August 2022...'

Kareena Kapoor starts the release countdown for this much-awaited film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh feels 'white love' in a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares 'Expectation' vs...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Reality'.

'Was tryna have my Heroine moment but I got attacked by feathers and my hair got stuck in the blower instead.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy wishes husband Suraj Nambiar on his birthday: 'Happy birthday, the shining star of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can’t wait to spend an eternity tog... My err’ything, the best part of me.. Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar wishes her superstar husband Mahesh Babu as he turns 47 today: 'You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

It is Fahadh Faasil's 40th birthday too and his wife Nazriya celebrates him: 'Happy birthday Mr.Husband Aging like a fine wine...getting better with age ... The best is yet to come.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

Ramya Krishnan shoots for Vijay TV's BB Jodigal 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Nagarjuna wraps up the shooting of Director Praveen Sattaru's The Ghost, opposite Sonal Chauhan. The film will release in theatres on October 5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Meet Manushi Chhillar's pet, Fia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

That's how Shakti Mohan looks in her new music video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz confesses, 'When you’ve had a looooong work day and you finally get to veg out and be a couch potato with a sizeable food baby'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande gets into a bathtub and puns, 'Born with good jeans'.