Rediff.com  » Movies » Revealed! Shah Rukh's In Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 09, 2022 17:15 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

In what is going to be his second guest appearance in two months, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the desi adaptation of the Tom Hanks classic, Forrest Gump, which releases in theatres on August 11.

While Shah Rukh’s other guest appearance in R Madhavan’s Rocktery: The Nambi Effect was out in the public domain for months before the film’s release, his cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha -- which has been directed by Director Advait Chandan -- is the film’s best-kept secret.

 

A source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha, “Aamir wanted Shah Rukh for the part that featured Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump. He wanted the cameo to be the equivalent of what Elvis was in the original. SRK immediately agreed.”

Although this is the first time Aamir and Shah Rukh are coming together, they do not share screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shah Rukh’s scenes are with a 10 year old Kashmiri boy named Ahmad Ibn Umar, who plays the child version of Laal Singh Chaddha.

SUBHASH K JHA
