Kya Kool Hai Hum Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away

IMAGE: Sangeeth Sivan's last post on Instagram was on April 28, and it read: 'Post in progress @tusshark89 @anands1810. #loadingahorrorcomedy #bollywood #films #moreupdatessoon #kapkapiii.' Seen here are Tusshar Kapoor and Saurabh Anand, flanking Sangeeth Sivan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangeeth Sivan /Instagram

Film-maker Sangeeth Sivan breathed his last on May 8.

The Kya Kool Hai Hum director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. On Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, his brother Sanjeev Sivan confirmed.

Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan, is survived by his wife Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.

After learning about the film-maker's death, Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, took to X and paid his condolences.

'Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories. Om Shanti my friend may your family get the strength to overcome your loss,' Sunny wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh, who had worked in Sangeeth Sivan's Apna Sapna Money Money and Kya Kool Hai Hum, posted: 'Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da!!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory.'

Tusshar Kapoor posted: 'Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now.... A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeethji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem.'

IMAGE: Sangeeth Sivan with Bobby Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangeeth Sivan/Instagram

Anupam Kher dropped an emotional video, and wrote, 'My good and dear friend and director of my three films #SangeetSivan left us all before time. He was not only a good director but he was also a great human being. I will always miss his warmth and his laughter. Good bye my friend. You have entertained people a lot with your personality and your movies. Thank you.'

Suniel Shetty posted, 'Deeply saddened by the loss of Sangeeth Sivan. A genius of cinema and an incredible human being. Will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.'

Sangeeth Sivan also directed Malayalam films like the Raghuvaran-starrer Vyooham and Mohanlal-starrers Yodha, Gandharvam and Nirnayam.