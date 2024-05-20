Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan with daughter Hanvika. Photographs: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrated making it to the IPL play-offs after four years!



SRH, finished second in the IPL 2024 league standings to set up a Qualifier 1 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the winners advancing to Sunday's final.

The loser of the match will get another chance in the Qualifier 2 match which they will play against the winners of the Eliminator match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH had last made it to the play-offs in IPL 2020 before enduring three difficult years.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen with daughter Laya.

Handing the captaincy to Pat Cummins has proved to be a game-changer for 2016 champions SRH, whose attacking brand of cricket has come in a lot of praise this season.



SRH's powerful batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy has smashed plenty of records with their no-holds barred attacking approach.



Sunday proved to be another easy outing for SRH's batting unit as they chased down 215 against Punjab Kings with considerable ease.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with daughter Acsah.

Abhishek continued to showcase his talent as one of the best young batters in the country, smashing a brilliant 66 from 28 balls, with six sixes and five fours, while Klaasen provided the finishing touches with 42 from 26 balls.



Abhishek has been in amazing form for SRH in IPL 2024, hammering 467 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 209, while his opening partner Travis Head has proved to be unstoppable with 533 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 201, with four fifties and a century.

IMAGE: Match winner Abhishek Sharma with his family.

Abhishek's family attended the match in Hyderabad and posed for pictures on the ground after the match.



Among the bowlers, Thangarasu Natarajan seems to have found his mojo back as he took 17 wickets in 11 games, while Cummins bagged 15 and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 11 wickets.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins throws a few autographed balls at the fans to thank them for their support.

Man of the match Abhishek cut the cake at the team hotel as SRH enjoyed a Super Sunday in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: SRH's run machine Travis Head.