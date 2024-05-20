News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!

Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan with daughter Hanvika. Photographs: BCCI
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrated making it to the IPL play-offs after four years!

SRH, finished second in the IPL 2024 league standings to set up a Qualifier 1 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the winners advancing to Sunday's final.

The loser of the match will get another chance in the Qualifier 2 match which they will play against the winners of the Eliminator match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH had last made it to the play-offs in IPL 2020 before enduring three difficult years.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen with daughter Laya.

Handing the captaincy to Pat Cummins has proved to be a game-changer for 2016 champions SRH, whose attacking brand of cricket has come in a lot of praise this season.

SRH's powerful batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy has smashed plenty of records with their no-holds barred attacking approach.

Sunday proved to be another easy outing for SRH's batting unit as they chased down 215 against Punjab Kings with considerable ease.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with daughter Acsah.

Abhishek continued to showcase his talent as one of the best young batters in the country, smashing a brilliant 66 from 28 balls, with six sixes and five fours, while Klaasen provided the finishing touches with 42 from 26 balls.

Abhishek has been in amazing form for SRH in IPL 2024, hammering 467 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 209, while his opening partner Travis Head has proved to be unstoppable with 533 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 201, with four fifties and a century.

IMAGE: Match winner Abhishek Sharma with his family.

Abhishek's family attended the match in Hyderabad and posed for pictures on the ground after the match.

Among the bowlers, Thangarasu Natarajan seems to have found his mojo back as he took 17 wickets in 11 games, while Cummins bagged 15 and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 11 wickets.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins throws a few autographed balls at the fans to thank them for their support.

Man of the match Abhishek cut the cake at the team hotel as SRH enjoyed a Super Sunday in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: SRH's run machine Travis Head.

IMAGE: The SRH players take a lap of the ground to thank the fans in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Faf Defies The Law Of Physics!
Faf Defies The Law Of Physics!
Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit
Rain Doesn't Dampen Royals' Spirit
Universe Boss Cheers RCB
Universe Boss Cheers RCB
Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?
Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: PM
Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: PM
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Abhishek Breaks Kohli's IPL record

Abhishek Breaks Kohli's IPL record

Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?

Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances