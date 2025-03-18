HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kriti's #MondayMantra

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 18, 2025 10:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda has a #MondayMantra that can work wonders for everyone. And it comes with beautiful beach pictures of the actress!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti is currently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Pulkit Samrat, and she's understandably, in a sunshine state of mind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Monday mantra: Soak up the sun, let the sand slip through your fingers, and always -- ALWAYS -- marry someone who knows your best angles!' she states, sending a heart to the photographer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Yes, we're listening, Kriti!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
