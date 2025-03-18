Kriti's #MondayMantra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda has a #MondayMantra that can work wonders for everyone. And it comes with beautiful beach pictures of the actress!

Kriti is currently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Pulkit Samrat, and she's understandably, in a sunshine state of mind.

'Monday mantra: Soak up the sun, let the sand slip through your fingers, and always -- ALWAYS -- marry someone who knows your best angles!' she states, sending a heart to the photographer.

Yes, we're listening, Kriti!

