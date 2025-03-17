Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Go For A Ride

The three-day Holi weekend saw many film folk take a quick travel break.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make a pit stop at the Madras International Circuit in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Sobhita made the most of the trip and even got behind the wheels for a thrilling racing experience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh shares a vibe from her #ColomboDiaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur goes for gold in Goa because 'I’m worth more than gold baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan's 'Do Not Disturb' vacation in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza holidays in Rajasthan with son Avyaan Azaad.

'We were at the breathtaking Jawai in Rajasthan last week for a very special mission. More about that soon! But first, deepest gratitude to @aaramgahjawai for the exceptional hospitality and the measures being taken towards making this property in Jawai sustainable. The special attention to detail and the delicious meals made our stay all the more enjoyable,' Dia writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'Woke up on Sunday & realised it was a Snowday !!! Felt like a child happy & excited walking in the snow so took selfies for memories… then decided these are sweet enough & worth sharing… Also song is fully out of context but I love it…' says Arjun Kapoor about his holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Smriti Irani recalls her 24 hours in New York: 'In a ‘New York’ minute… they say you can live a whole life in it : I just spent a mere 24 hours in the city. From the ever smiling, humble master chef who opened a celebrated ‘Bungalow’ in NYC to sharing the ‘dancing heads ‘ tip with my friends from South East Asia at the UN; it seemed 24 hours is all that I needed to make a lifetime of memories. To friends , freedom and fancy meals.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala catches up with her friend Manpreet Gona in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini shares how her week went: 'Attended the Sri Sri University in Cuttack on 13.03.2025, for an interaction with the faculty and students of the FACIS Department. I was invited by the Dean of the FACIS Dep't, Shri. Ratikant Mohapatra, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Tej Pratap and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Tripathi, Assoc. Prof., FACIS. It was an event filled with memories and times that inspired me... and the students of Srjan presented a beautiful pure Odissi number.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher, Esha Deol and Director Vikram Bhatt attend the premiere of Tumko Meri Kasam in Udaipur.

Kher writes, 'The premier of #TumkoMeriKasam in #Udaipur was a grand affair. Who’s who of the lake city watched the film with cast. And most importantly LOVED the film. Thank you #Udaipur for your love, warmth and wonderful appreciation! Jai Ho!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com