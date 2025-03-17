HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Go For A Ride

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Go For A Ride

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 12:26 IST

x

The three-day Holi weekend saw many film folk take a quick travel break.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make a pit stop at the Madras International Circuit in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Sobhita made the most of the trip and even got behind the wheels for a thrilling racing experience.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh shares a vibe from her #ColomboDiaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur goes for gold in Goa because 'I’m worth more than gold baby.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan's 'Do Not Disturb' vacation in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza holidays in Rajasthan with son Avyaan Azaad.

'We were at the breathtaking Jawai in Rajasthan last week for a very special mission. More about that soon! But first, deepest gratitude to @aaramgahjawai for the exceptional hospitality and the measures being taken towards making this property in Jawai sustainable. The special attention to detail and the delicious meals made our stay all the more enjoyable,' Dia writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'Woke up on Sunday & realised it was a Snowday !!! Felt like a child happy & excited walking in the snow so took selfies for memories… then decided these are sweet enough & worth sharing… Also song is fully out of context but I love it…' says Arjun Kapoor about his holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Smriti Irani recalls her 24 hours in New York: 'In a ‘New York’ minute… they say you can live a whole life in it : I just spent a mere 24 hours in the city. From the ever smiling, humble master chef who opened a celebrated ‘Bungalow’ in NYC to sharing the ‘dancing heads ‘ tip with my friends from South East Asia at the UN; it seemed 24 hours is all that I needed to make a lifetime of memories. To friends , freedom and fancy meals.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala catches up with her friend Manpreet Gona in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini shares how her week went: 'Attended the Sri Sri University in Cuttack on 13.03.2025, for an interaction with the faculty and students of the FACIS Department. I was invited by the Dean of the FACIS Dep't, Shri. Ratikant Mohapatra, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Tej Pratap and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Tripathi, Assoc. Prof., FACIS. It was an event filled with memories and times that inspired me... and the students of Srjan presented a beautiful pure Odissi number.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher, Esha Deol and Director Vikram Bhatt attend the premiere of Tumko Meri Kasam in Udaipur.

Kher writes, 'The premier of #TumkoMeriKasam in #Udaipur was a grand affair. Who’s who of the lake city watched the film with cast. And most importantly LOVED the film. Thank you #Udaipur for your love, warmth and wonderful appreciation! Jai Ho!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Bandish Bandits Changed My Life!
How Bandish Bandits Changed My Life!
Rumours of Mammootty's cancer are just that, rumours
Rumours of Mammootty's cancer are just that, rumours
Who Is Gauri Spratt, Aamir's Latest Love?
Who Is Gauri Spratt, Aamir's Latest Love?
AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation
AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation
How Sonakshi, Katrina Celebrated Holi
How Sonakshi, Katrina Celebrated Holi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 3

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

VIDEOS

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before podcast with him6:05

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before...

Raveena wears Rs 65k outfit on daughter Rasha's birthday and slays like a true diva0:55

Raveena wears Rs 65k outfit on daughter Rasha's birthday...

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party0:36

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD