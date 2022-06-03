News
The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!

The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 03, 2022 13:46 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly fix of our fun and filmi quiz?

Simply identify the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Run
B. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
C. Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar
  B. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
 
A. Happy Bhag Jayegi
B. Cocktail
C. Shiddat
  C. Shiddat
 
A. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
B. Rockstar
C. Tamasha
  A. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
 
A. 83
B. Thackeray
C. Bhuj: The Pride of India
  A. 83
 
A. Action Jackson
B. Total Dhamaal
C. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se
  B. Total Dhamaal
 
A. Kabzaa
B. Inaam Dus Hazaar
C. Hathyar
  C. Hathyar
 
A. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke
B. Shaan
C. Karz
  C. Karz
 
A. Imtihaan
B. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
C. Aashiq Awara
  A. Imtihaan
 
A. Lipstick Under My Burkha
B. Dawaat-E-Ishq
C. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
  B. Dawaat-E-Ishq
 
A. Junglee
B. Kashmir Ki Kali
C. Professor
  B. Kashmir Ki Kali
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
