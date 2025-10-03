Alia Bhatt Loves Trolling THIS Actor!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan graced the second episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle, and got candid about their kids, relationships, their weddings, and what not!

Some spicy revelations from Alia & Varun:

Legacy Friendship

As soon as the episode began, Alia and Varun said to each other that they still couldn't believe they had embraced parenthood, and that their kids hang out together.

Covid Wedding

While speaking about his wedding, which took place during the Covid lockdown, Varun recalled how his elder brother Rohit Dhawan tested positive just a day before the ceremony.

His mother started crying and everyone got worried, Varun said, but thankfully, when Rohit retested, the results came back negative.

Alia couldn't stop laughing when Varun explained that all this happened because Rohit's lab tests got mixed up with someone else.

Varun's Bond With Joey

Varun said he doesn't differentiate between his dog Joey and his daughter Lara.

'I don't say this to sound cool but I don't differentiate between my dog and my child. It's the first time I have had a dog. That bond which I have with him I don't think I can have that bond with any other living being.'

Early Sleeper

We bet you didn't know that Alia likes to hit the bed early. She goes to sleep by 9.30 pm.

Even her hubby Ranbir is an early to bed early to rise kinda person.

Monthly emails to Raha

Ever since her daughter was born, Alia has been writing emails to Raha filled with pictures, videos and memories in order to create a digital time capsule for her li'l one.

Someone suggested the idea, Alia said, and she instantly loved it, making it clear she wasn't inspired by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Alia, The Troller!

'Ranbir and I have a natural friendship so it was never this like dewy eye or rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was a relationship of best friends.'

'Of course, I married him because I think he's wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 percent the person I love trolling is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me.'

When Alia Spent Time with Rishi Kapoor

Alia got to know Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Kapoor & Sons, much before she started dating Rishi's son.

'We used to hang out every evening. He had the most wonderful stories to tell. He used to love hanging out. After the shoot, he would be like, "Just sit and you know, chill and have dinner together." That atmosphere was just too good and I really miss him.'

Varun-Alia's quirky bond

Varun revealed that Alia has cried many times on the sets while Alia disclosed that Varun has always been poky with her.

'If she's hungry and you don't do a lunch break at the right time, she's gotten pissed off,' Varun stated.

'I have screamed at you because you are very nudgy with me,' Alia responded. 'You nudge me in the wrong direction and I feel like he really irks me.'