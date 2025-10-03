HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'I Like Walking Through Life With You'

October 03, 2025 14:45 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have completed four years of togetherness.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

The pictures showed Saba and Hrithik looking very much in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

Hrithik didn't just share pictures, but also added a very sweet note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

Calling Saba his 'partner', Hrithik wrote, 'I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad/Instagram

Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from December 20, 2000 to November 1, 2014; they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

