Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have completed four years of togetherness.

The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on Instagram.

The pictures showed Saba and Hrithik looking very much in love.

Hrithik didn't just share pictures, but also added a very sweet note.

Calling Saba his 'partner', Hrithik wrote, 'I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter.'

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from December 20, 2000 to November 1, 2014; they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

