HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!

Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 11:36 IST

x

From serial killers to genies, interesting content ready to entertain you. Namrata Thakker lists them for us.

 

Steve
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English

A head teacher at a reform school has a hard time keeping his students under control as he tackles his own mental health issues.

 

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Language: Hindi

An endearing tale about how a student and his mentor navigate hurdles to achieve their startup goal.

 

Checkmate
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Malayalam

A corporate thriller about a pharmaceutical CEO embroiled in a drug scandal.

 

Play Dirty
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Mark Wahlberg plays an expert thief who plans to pull off the biggest heist of his life but ends up facing the deadly New York mob.

 

Junior
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu

Genelia D'Souza's comeback Telugu movie follows a college-going guy who explores friendship and romance on campus and uncovers family secrets while interning at a big firm.

 

Madharaasi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu

If you love an action movie with psychological twists and praise-worthy performances, then A R Murugadoss's film, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, will keep you engaged.

 

The Game: You Never Play Alone
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Tamil

A successful lady video game developer faces aggressive harassment and hate not only online but in real life.

 

Genie, Make A Wish
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Korean

A fantasy K-drama about a genie and a woman devoid of feelings, and what happens when the former enters the latter's life to grant three wishes.

 

Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English

A crime drama focusing on convicted American serial killer Ed Gein.

 

Caramelo
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Brazilian

A talented chef finds himself in a hopeless situation after his illness is diagnosed. A chance encounter with a dog changes his life and takes him on an unexpected emotional journey.

 

Dudes
Where to watch: Netflix
Languages: German, English

A series about tackling modern masculinity with a comic twist.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8-Must Watch OTT Shows
8-Must Watch OTT Shows
12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films
12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films
'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'
'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'
8 Most-Watched Movies Ever
8 Most-Watched Movies Ever
'Women Have Desires, Dreams'
'Women Have Desires, Dreams'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!1:17

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!

Smriti Irani performs 'Dhunuchi Naach' at Delhi's Durga Puja pandal2:21

Smriti Irani performs 'Dhunuchi Naach' at Delhi's Durga...

Kolkata steals spotlight with 60-ft Ravan1:31

Kolkata steals spotlight with 60-ft Ravan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV