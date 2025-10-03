Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!

From serial killers to genies, interesting content ready to entertain you. Namrata Thakker lists them for us.

Steve

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

A head teacher at a reform school has a hard time keeping his students under control as he tackles his own mental health issues.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

An endearing tale about how a student and his mentor navigate hurdles to achieve their startup goal.

Checkmate

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Malayalam

A corporate thriller about a pharmaceutical CEO embroiled in a drug scandal.

Play Dirty

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Mark Wahlberg plays an expert thief who plans to pull off the biggest heist of his life but ends up facing the deadly New York mob.

Junior

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

Genelia D'Souza's comeback Telugu movie follows a college-going guy who explores friendship and romance on campus and uncovers family secrets while interning at a big firm.

Madharaasi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

If you love an action movie with psychological twists and praise-worthy performances, then A R Murugadoss's film, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, will keep you engaged.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Tamil

A successful lady video game developer faces aggressive harassment and hate not only online but in real life.

Genie, Make A Wish

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Korean

A fantasy K-drama about a genie and a woman devoid of feelings, and what happens when the former enters the latter's life to grant three wishes.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

A crime drama focusing on convicted American serial killer Ed Gein.

Caramelo

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Brazilian

A talented chef finds himself in a hopeless situation after his illness is diagnosed. A chance encounter with a dog changes his life and takes him on an unexpected emotional journey.

Dudes

Where to watch: Netflix

Languages: German, English

A series about tackling modern masculinity with a comic twist.