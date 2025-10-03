Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!

From serial killers to genies, interesting content ready to entertain you. Namrata Thakker lists them for us.
Steve
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
A head teacher at a reform school has a hard time keeping his students under control as he tackles his own mental health issues.
13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
An endearing tale about how a student and his mentor navigate hurdles to achieve their startup goal.
Checkmate
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Malayalam
A corporate thriller about a pharmaceutical CEO embroiled in a drug scandal.
Play Dirty
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Mark Wahlberg plays an expert thief who plans to pull off the biggest heist of his life but ends up facing the deadly New York mob.
Junior
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
Genelia D'Souza's comeback Telugu movie follows a college-going guy who explores friendship and romance on campus and uncovers family secrets while interning at a big firm.
Madharaasi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
If you love an action movie with psychological twists and praise-worthy performances, then A R Murugadoss's film, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, will keep you engaged.
The Game: You Never Play Alone
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Tamil
A successful lady video game developer faces aggressive harassment and hate not only online but in real life.
Genie, Make A Wish
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Korean
A fantasy K-drama about a genie and a woman devoid of feelings, and what happens when the former enters the latter's life to grant three wishes.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
A crime drama focusing on convicted American serial killer Ed Gein.
Caramelo
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Brazilian
A talented chef finds himself in a hopeless situation after his illness is diagnosed. A chance encounter with a dog changes his life and takes him on an unexpected emotional journey.
Dudes
Where to watch: Netflix
Languages: German, English
A series about tackling modern masculinity with a comic twist.